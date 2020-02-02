Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VTNR. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating and set a $1.25 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTNR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.54. 67,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.81. Vertex Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.94 and a fifty-two week high of $1.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $37.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.50 million. Vertex Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. Analysts predict that Vertex Energy will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 290.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,053,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,590 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Energy by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,053 shares during the period. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. It focuses on recycling used motor oil and other petroleum by-product streams. The company operates through the following business divisions: Black Oil, Refining & Marketing and Recovery.

