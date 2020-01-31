Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Announces Earnings Results

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Vertex Pharmaceuticals updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

VRTX opened at $230.31 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $237.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VRTX. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

In other news, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,417,057.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.34, for a total transaction of $820,792.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,571 shares in the company, valued at $7,126,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

