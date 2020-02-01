Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $270.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals to a buy rating and set a $231.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $248.79.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.26 on Friday, hitting $227.05. 3,354,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $163.68 and a 52 week high of $239.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 2,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $586,548.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,486.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock valued at $26,255,149 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after purchasing an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 842.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 269,408 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,987,000 after acquiring an additional 240,816 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 545,188 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,366,000 after acquiring an additional 153,979 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $25,532,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 615,220 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,231,000 after acquiring an additional 105,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

