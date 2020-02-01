Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $258.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $253.00 to $258.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on VRTX. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $248.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,354,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,389. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $239.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

