Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) PT Raised to $286.00 at Cfra

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its price target upped by analysts at Cfra from $237.00 to $286.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Cfra’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 25.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VRTX. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.41.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $227.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $163.68 and a 12-month high of $239.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 9,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.75, for a total transaction of $2,044,819.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,929,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Young sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.93, for a total transaction of $4,378,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,417,057.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 276 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

