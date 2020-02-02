Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Bank of America

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $295.00 price objective on the pharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $250.00. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Leerink Swann raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $243.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.79.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $227.05 on Friday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $163.68 and a fifty-two week high of $239.40. The stock has a market cap of $58.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 59.24% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,679,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David Altshuler sold 1,223 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $241,187.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,002 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Recommended Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?