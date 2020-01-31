Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Sets New 12-Month High After Earnings Beat

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $239.75 and last traded at $238.00, with a volume of 84059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.41.

The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.75. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.54.

In other news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,679,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 25,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.92, for a total value of $5,610,919.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,517 shares in the company, valued at $7,556,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,316 shares of company stock worth $26,255,149 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 263 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

