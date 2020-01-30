Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,300 shares, a growth of 32.1% from the December 31st total of 86,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 253,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VERU. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veru presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.14.

In other Veru news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total value of $56,750.00. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Veru by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Veru by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 109,370 shares during the period. 9.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VERU opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Veru has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $4.74. The company has a market cap of $227.32 million, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. Analysts expect that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

