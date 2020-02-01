Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Shares Up 0.6%

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) shares shot up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.65 and last traded at $3.54, 5,570 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 465,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VERU. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub lowered Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up from $4.50) on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $227.76 million, a PE ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 million. Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. Analysts expect that Veru Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 25,000 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $56,750.00. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Veru by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 109,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 183.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Veru by 65.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. 9.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Veru (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

