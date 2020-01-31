Very Critical News Coverage Very Unlikely to Affect Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) Share Price

Headlines about Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) have trended very negative recently, according to InfoTrie. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tuesday Morning earned a news sentiment score of -3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUES opened at $1.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.58. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Tuesday Morning (NASDAQ:TUES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). Tuesday Morning had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $224.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.38 million. On average, analysts expect that Tuesday Morning will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tuesday Morning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In related news, Director Reuben E. Slone acquired 63,047 shares of Tuesday Morning stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.54 per share, with a total value of $97,092.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,241.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 719 stores in 40 states.

