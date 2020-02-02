Very Favorable Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) Share Price

Media headlines about Commerce Resources (CVE:CCE) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Commerce Resources earned a coverage optimism score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

CCE opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. Commerce Resources has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $12.44 million and a PE ratio of -13.64.

Commerce Resources Company Profile

Commerce Resources Corp., an exploration and development company, acquires, explores, develops, and evaluates mineral resource properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth project at the Eldor property in Quebec, and its Upper Fir tantalum and niobium deposit at the Blue River project in British Columbia.

