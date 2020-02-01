Very Favorable News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Share Price

Press coverage about OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) has been trending very positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. OpGen earned a media sentiment score of 4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the medical research company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

OPGN stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. OpGen has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $31.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.64.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($3.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by ($0.74). OpGen had a negative net margin of 397.44% and a negative return on equity of 662.90%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that OpGen will post -6.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.33.

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services to combat infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

