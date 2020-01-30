Very Favorable News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) Stock Price

Media stories about Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been trending very positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson earned a media sentiment score of 3.86 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson’s analysis:

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson stock opened at $8.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $10.46.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Charter Equity upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Danske upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides mobile radio access networks, transport solutions, and site solutions, as well as related services, such as network rollout, network tuning, and customer support.

