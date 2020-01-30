Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Affect Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Share Price

News stories about Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been trending very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Ryanair earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the transportation company an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Ryanair’s ranking:

RYAAY opened at $87.65 on Thursday. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $55.75 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter. Ryanair had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 17.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ryanair will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RYAAY. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.67.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

