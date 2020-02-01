VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) Plans $0.01 Interim Dividend

VGI Partners Global Investments Ltd (ASX:VG1) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, January 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

The firm has a market cap of $931.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37. VGI Partners Global Investments has a fifty-two week low of A$2.18 ($1.55) and a fifty-two week high of A$2.56 ($1.81). The firm’s 50-day moving average is A$2.34.

In related news, insider Lawrence Myers acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$114,800.00 ($81,418.44). Also, insider Robert Luciano acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.30 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of A$103,410.00 ($73,340.43). In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 447,373 shares of company stock worth $1,002,628.

VGI Partners Global Investments Company Profile

VGI Partners Global Investments Limited provides investors with the opportunity to access the investment strategy of VGI Partners. Its investment portfolio comprises global listed securities, holding a combination of long and short positions, and cash. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

