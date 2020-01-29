ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for ViacomCBS’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $1.74. ViacomCBS posted earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ViacomCBS will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.71 to $5.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.66. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ViacomCBS.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 44.13% and a net margin of 18.98%.

VIAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Argus initiated coverage on ViacomCBS in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

Shares of VIAC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.37. 4,403,588 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,183. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.22. ViacomCBS has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This is an increase from ViacomCBS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.50%.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

See Also: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ViacomCBS (VIAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com