Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Given $85.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $85.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 74 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

NYSE:VVI traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $65.19. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,041. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.66. Viad has a twelve month low of $52.09 and a twelve month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

In other news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viad during the 3rd quarter worth about $316,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 614,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,220,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,330,000 after acquiring an additional 182,633 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 20,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viad by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,310,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,836,000 after acquiring an additional 13,153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

