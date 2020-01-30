Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) Short Interest Update

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 31st total of 311,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 89,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

VVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NYSE VVI traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,528. Viad has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.05 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Viad’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.58 per share, with a total value of $62,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viad by 90.8% during the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 137,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 65,328 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its stake in Viad by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 93,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Viad by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

