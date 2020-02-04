Viad (VVI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Viad (NYSE:VVI) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VVI opened at $64.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 54.50 and a beta of 0.66. Viad has a 1 year low of $52.67 and a 1 year high of $72.27.

In other Viad news, Director Andrew B. Benett bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.58 per share, for a total transaction of $62,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,230 shares in the company, valued at $953,093.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VVI. Zacks Investment Research raised Viad from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

