ViaSat Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VSAT)

ViaSat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors acquired 2,369 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,269% compared to the typical volume of 100 call options.

In other news, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $252,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Keven K. Lippert sold 3,900 shares of ViaSat stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $284,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 25.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 915 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,099 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 0.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ViaSat by 73.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

ViaSat stock opened at $65.51 on Friday. ViaSat has a 52 week low of $61.15 and a 52 week high of $97.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -242.62 and a beta of 0.82.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.17. ViaSat had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $592.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.66 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that ViaSat will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ViaSat has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.14.

ViaSat Company Profile

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

