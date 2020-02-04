ViaSat (VSAT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect ViaSat to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $592.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.66 million. ViaSat had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, analysts expect ViaSat to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.47 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. ViaSat has a fifty-two week low of $62.87 and a fifty-two week high of $97.31.

In related news, insider Melinda Michele Kimbro sold 8,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $640,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Varsha Rajendra Rao sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $128,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,505.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,499. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ViaSat from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of ViaSat to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ViaSat from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

About ViaSat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight Internet and aviation software services to commercial airlines; and mobile broadband services comprising network management and high-speed Internet connectivity services for customers using airborne, maritime, and ground mobile satellite systems.

