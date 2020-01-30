Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VIAV. TheStreet downgraded Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

VIAV stock opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.55 and a beta of 1.04. Viavi Solutions has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $299.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.31 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, Director Timothy Campos sold 11,500 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $170,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,365 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 37,700 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $606,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 348,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,145.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 197,001 shares of company stock worth $3,118,473 in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Viavi Solutions by 842.4% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

