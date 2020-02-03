Viavi Solutions (VIAV) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $14.10 on Monday. Viavi Solutions has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.51 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.75.

VIAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.89.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 60,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $956,556.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 244,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,863,338.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 2,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $39,102.25. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 159,301 shares of company stock worth $2,511,503. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

