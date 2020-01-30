Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) Receives $44.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VICR shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

VICR opened at $54.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 115.19 and a beta of 0.77. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $55.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.14.

In related news, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at $463,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samuel J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,254 shares of company stock valued at $776,064. 56.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 178.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,327 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicor in the second quarter worth $3,325,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 239,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vicor by 56.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 28.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing