Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VICR. Northland Securities set a $39.00 price target on shares of Vicor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Vicor in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vicor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vicor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Vicor stock opened at $50.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.46. Vicor has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $55.59.

In related news, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 7,325 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $290,070.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,964.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alex Gusinov sold 700 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,254 shares of company stock worth $776,064 in the last quarter. Insiders own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vicor by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vicor by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in Vicor by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,480 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vicor by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?