Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Victory Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Victory Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $21.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.79. Victory Capital has a 1 year low of $10.26 and a 1 year high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $214.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.80 million. Victory Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 28.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 98,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 24,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 88,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 19,834 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 617,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the period. 15.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

