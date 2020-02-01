February 1, 2020
Latest News

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Shares Down 1.6%

John Highviewby John Highview

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY)’s share price were down 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.83 and last traded at $22.83, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.19.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a $0.0249 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

John Highview

View all posts by John Highview →

You might also like

FY2019 EPS Estimates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Crystal Peak Minerals (CVE:CPM) Shares Down 9.1%

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ) Trading Down 0.6%

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *