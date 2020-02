Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CFO) traded down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.16 and last traded at $52.16, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average session volume of 51,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.11.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.86 and its 200 day moving average is $50.36.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?