February 2, 2020
VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB) Shares Down 2.1%

John Highviewby John Highview

VictoryShares US Small Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NYSEARCA:CSB)’s stock price were down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.30, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98.

