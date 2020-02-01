Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) Shares Down 0.4%

Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.33 and last traded at $32.48, approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 52,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.61.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Vident Core U.S. Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:VUSE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

