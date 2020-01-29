Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:VBFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 270.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Village Bank and Trust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 5,000 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. Also, major shareholder Kenneth R. Lehman acquired 1,116 shares of Village Bank and Trust Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 32,584 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,298. Company insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBFC opened at $42.00 on Tuesday. Village Bank and Trust Financial has a 52-week low of $31.75 and a 52-week high of $48.39. The stock has a market cap of $61.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

About Village Bank and Trust Financial

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Village Bank that provides banking and related financial services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking.

