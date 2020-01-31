Village Roadshow (ASX:VRL) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.02

Village Roadshow Ltd (ASX:VRL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$4.02 ($2.85) and last traded at A$4.00 ($2.84), with a volume of 127876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$4.01 ($2.84).

The business’s fifty day moving average is A$3.76 and its 200-day moving average is A$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $786.48 million and a PE ratio of -118.53.

In other news, insider Jennifer Fox Gambrell

Village Roadshow Company Profile (ASX:VRL)

Village Roadshow Limited engages in the theme park and water park operation, film and DVD distribution, cinema exhibition operation, and sales promotion and loyalty program operation businesses in Australia and internationally. The company owns and operates theme parks and water parks that provide entertainment, rides, and slides for families and thrill seekers in Queensland's Gold Coast and Sydney, Australia, as well as Las Vegas.

