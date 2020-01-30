Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $25.32

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.32 and traded as low as $22.11. Village Super Market shares last traded at $22.79, with a volume of 112,028 shares.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VLGEA. BidaskClub downgraded Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Village Super Market from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.04 million, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.37.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 6.89%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 861.9% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 157,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 141,355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 1,011.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 35,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Village Super Market by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 51,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Village Super Market by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 446,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Village Super Market in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA)

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

