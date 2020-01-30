VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $309.50

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd (LON:VOF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 309.50 ($4.07) and last traded at GBX 319 ($4.20), with a volume of 361025 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.20).

The company has a market capitalization of $588.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 322.05 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 338.24.

About VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

