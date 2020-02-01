Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

February 1, 2020
Equities research analysts expect Viomi Technology Co Ltd – (NASDAQ:VIOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Viomi Technology’s earnings. Viomi Technology reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viomi Technology will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.12 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Viomi Technology.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Viomi Technology had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $149.63 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Viomi Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Viomi Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

NASDAQ VIOT traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,778. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Viomi Technology has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $15.84. The company has a market capitalization of $528.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Viomi Technology by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 145,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after buying an additional 36,131 shares during the period. Hershey Trust Co. increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Hershey Trust Co. now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,723 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Viomi Technology by 69.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 128,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 53,014 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viomi Technology during the second quarter worth about $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Viomi Technology

Viomi Technology Co, Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops and sells Internet-of-things-enabled (IoT-enabled) smart home products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IoT-enabled smart home products, including smart water purification systems; smart kitchen products, such as refrigerators, oven steamers, dishwashers, range hoods, and gas stoves; and other smart products comprising smart water kettles, washing machines, water heaters, and others.

