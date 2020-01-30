Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.84

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.84 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 5608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNOM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Viper Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 14.44 and a current ratio of 14.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.40 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $62,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,656.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 591,378 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,688 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC now owns 165,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 145,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 11,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 129,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 80,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,231,000 after acquiring an additional 22,820 shares during the period. 39.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2018, it had mineral interests in 14,841 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale with estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 63,136 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

