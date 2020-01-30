Vipshop’s (VIPS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $13.70 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $11.50. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.32% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VIPS. Benchmark upped their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NYSE VIPS opened at $13.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.97. Vipshop has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. Vipshop’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vipshop by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

