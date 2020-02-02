Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.00

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.00 and last traded at $27.23, with a volume of 46050 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.53.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.85.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

About Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

