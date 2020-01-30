Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 18,362 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 303,313 shares.The stock last traded at $20.95 and had previously closed at $24.77.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vir Biotechnology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36.

Vir Biotechnology (NYSE:VIR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported ($4.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.71) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products for the treatment and prevention of serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus, and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

