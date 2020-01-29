Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Brokerages

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $6.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.33) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Virco Mfg. an industry rank of 59 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 31.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRC stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.35 million, a P/E ratio of 401.00 and a beta of 0.69. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.13.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Virco Mfg. had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. Analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

