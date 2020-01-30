Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Short Interest Down 15.3% in January

Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a decline of 15.3% from the December 31st total of 21,600 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Virco Mfg. stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Virco Mfg. Co. (NASDAQ:VIRC) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 843,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,884 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 5.37% of Virco Mfg. worth $3,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VIRC opened at $4.13 on Thursday. Virco Mfg. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.00 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.13.

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 0.41% and a net margin of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.70 million. Equities research analysts expect that Virco Mfg. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

VIRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised Virco Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Virco Mfg. Company Profile

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture for the commercial and education markets in the United States. It offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever and tablet arm chairs, work surfaces and compact footprints, steel-frame rockers, stools, task and classroom chairs, stack and folding chairs, hard plastic seats, upholstered stack and ergonomic chairs, and plastic stack chairs.

