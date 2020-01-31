Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) Shares Gap Up to $17.97

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NASDAQ:SPCE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.98, but opened at $17.97. Virgin Galactic shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 4,172,577 shares traded.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SPCE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.02.

Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other Virgin Galactic news, CEO George Thomas Whitesides purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $42,471.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic during the fourth quarter valued at about $293,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $709,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter worth about $462,000.

About Virgin Galactic (NASDAQ:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic, LLC provides spaceline services. The company offers suborbital research flights to scientific research community. It also operates a spaceport for astronaut training and flights operations.Virgin Galactic, LLC was founded in 2004 and is based in Mojave, California with additional offices in Las Cruces, New York, London, Pasadena, and Washington, DC Virgin Galactic, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Virgin Group Ltd.

