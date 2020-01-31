Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Receives GBX 191.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 191.33 ($2.52).

A number of research firms recently commented on VMUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 232 ($3.05) target price on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a report on Tuesday.

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 170.85 ($2.25) on Tuesday. Virgin Money UK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.32.

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

