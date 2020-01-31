Virgin Money UK’s (VMUK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Virgin Money UK (LON:VMUK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC lowered Virgin Money UK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Virgin Money UK from GBX 166 ($2.18) to GBX 182 ($2.39) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Virgin Money UK in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Virgin Money UK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 198.17 ($2.61).

Shares of VMUK stock opened at GBX 167.35 ($2.20) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35. Virgin Money UK has a one year low of GBX 134.50 ($1.77) and a one year high of GBX 222.10 ($2.92).

In other Virgin Money UK news, insider Ian S. Smith sold 30,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 174 ($2.29), for a total value of £52,835.10 ($69,501.58).

About Virgin Money UK

Virgin Money UK PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

