Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 31st. Analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post earnings of $4.08 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $873.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.18. Virtus Investment Partners has a fifty-two week low of $84.73 and a fifty-two week high of $131.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtus Investment Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.25.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

