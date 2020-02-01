Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Virtusa in a report on Saturday, October 12th. Cowen cut Virtusa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut Virtusa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtusa from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Virtusa from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Virtusa currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of VRTU stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.64. The stock had a trading volume of 173,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,195. Virtusa has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.38, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.20. Virtusa had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $328.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtusa will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Virtusa news, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $321,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,291,219.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sundararajan Narayanan sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $27,793.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,703 shares in the company, valued at $4,384,514.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,535 shares of company stock worth $1,984,853 over the last three months. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtusa by 1,640.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtusa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 18.8% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 6,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtusa by 94.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

