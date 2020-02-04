Visa Inc Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Visa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.49. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Visa’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.69 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.26 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on V. Macquarie began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on Visa from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $251.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday. Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.96.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $200.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,577,251.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,316 shares of company stock worth $7,007,434 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,242,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 58,752 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,515,769 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,224,313,000 after purchasing an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,378,985 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,097,249,000 after purchasing an additional 56,801 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

