Visa Inc Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $6.29 Per Share (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for Visa in a report released on Thursday, January 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now forecasts that the credit-card processor will earn $6.29 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.35. SunTrust Banks has a “In-Line” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Visa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on V. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Visa from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.04.

V opened at $200.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa has a 52 week low of $133.30 and a 52 week high of $210.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.83.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its stake in Visa by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 1,183 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 17,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Visa by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,316 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,434. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

