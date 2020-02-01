Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $213.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on V. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $233.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $213.88.

V traded down $9.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.97. The company had a trading volume of 15,777,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. The company has a market cap of $391.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.29 and a 200-day moving average of $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $210.13.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares in the company, valued at $46,183,026.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,645 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 79,386 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,680 shares during the last quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $2,433,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 47,520 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Featured Article: Overbought