Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $221.00 at Raymond James

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $221.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit-card processor’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.88% from the stock’s previous close.

V has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $209.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.32.

NYSE V opened at $204.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $193.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.30. The stock has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $133.30 and a fifty-two week high of $210.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In related news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total value of $567,637.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total transaction of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,493,805.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

